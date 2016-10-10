BRIEF-Sun Communities provides preliminary assessment of Hurricane Matthew impact

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Sun Communities Inc

* Sun communities provides preliminary assessment of hurricane matthew impact

* Sun communities -bulk of any losses expected to be related to removal of damaged trees and debris cleanup and more thorough inspections will be performed

* Sun communities inc says believes its properties did not sustain any material damage from hurricane

* Sun communities inc - company's assets in florida, north and south carolina, georgia and virginia did not sustain any material damage from hurricane