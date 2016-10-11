BRIEF-Moody's says European Global Investment Banks de-risking will slow with heightened market uncertainty
* Moody's - European global investment banks' de-risking will slow with heightened market uncertainty
Oct 11 Atalaya Mining Plc :
* Atalaya Mining Plc announces Q3 2016 operational update
* Production during Q3 2016 was 8,752 tonnes of copper in concentrate
* Says Atalaya maintains its copper production guidance of 23,500 to 27,000 tonnes for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Moody's - European global investment banks' de-risking will slow with heightened market uncertainty
TOKYO, Oct 11 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a five-week high on Tuesday, led by mining stocks after oil prices jumped the previous day and a weak yen lifted risk appetite.
* Anheuser-Busch Inbev announces listing of new ordinary shares