FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-American Hotel Income Properties reduces its base hotel management fees to 3.0% from 3.5% of gross revenue for all 80 hotels in its portfolio
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 11, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-American Hotel Income Properties reduces its base hotel management fees to 3.0% from 3.5% of gross revenue for all 80 hotels in its portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp :

* American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp announces accretive changes to its Master Hotel Management agreement

* American Hotel Income Properties -a reduction in its base hotel management fees from 3.5% to 3.0% of gross revenue for all 80 hotels in its portfolio

* American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp - exclusivity period for tower rock as ahip's hotel manager has also been extended for further five-year term

* American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp says reduction was negotiated by AHIP to increase cash flow and improve AFFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.