a year ago
BRIEF-Southwest Airlines reports September traffic
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
October 11, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Southwest Airlines reports September traffic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co

* Southwest Airlines reports September traffic

* September load factor 84.2 percent

* Southwest Airlines Co - continues to estimate its Q3 2016 operating revenue per ASM (RASM) will decline in 3.5 to 4.5 percent range

* Southwest Airlines Co - flew 9.9 billion revenue passenger miles (RPMS) in Sept 2016, an increase of 7.9 percent from 9.2 billion RPMS flown in September 2015

* Southwest Airlines Co - available seat miles increased 6.0 percent to 11.8 billion in September 2016, compared with September 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
