BRIEF-Canopy Growth Corp renews agreement with XIB Consulting Inc

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp

* Press release - canopy Growth Corporation renews agreement with XIB Consulting Inc.

* Canopy Growth Corp says Canopy Growth shall satisfy engagement fee payable to XIB by issuing 18,899 of common shares in capital of corporation to XIB

* Canopy Growth-XIB will continue to assist Co with corporate development initiatives including acquisitions, strategic networking and market awareness

* Canopy Growth Corp - under agreement, common shares will be issued to XIB at a price of $ 3.97 per share