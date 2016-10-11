FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Canopy Growth Corp renews agreement with XIB Consulting Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp

* Press release - canopy Growth Corporation renews agreement with XIB Consulting Inc.

* Canopy Growth Corp says Canopy Growth shall satisfy engagement fee payable to XIB by issuing 18,899 of common shares in capital of corporation to XIB

* Canopy Growth-XIB will continue to assist Co with corporate development initiatives including acquisitions, strategic networking and market awareness

* Canopy Growth Corp - under agreement, common shares will be issued to XIB at a price of $ 3.97 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
