BRIEF-Auris Medical Holding AG provides update on its treatment for acute inner ear tinnitus
* Auris Medical provides update on development of Keyzilen for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus
Oct 11 Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd
* Press release - Jinkosolar signs 300mw master module supply agreement with Senyuan Electric
* Jinkosolar Holding Co - will cooperate with Senyuan Electric by supplying solar modules for local PV poverty alleviation projects in Henan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Auris Medical provides update on development of Keyzilen for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus
* Confirms that it has reached a new tentative agreement with Unifor
* Iron Mountain appoints Theresa Pattara as vice president of North America government affairs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: