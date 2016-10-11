FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-FXCM reports retail customer trading volume of $324 bln in Sept 2016, 20% higher than Aug 2016
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 11, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-FXCM reports retail customer trading volume of $324 bln in Sept 2016, 20% higher than Aug 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - FXCM Inc :

* FXCM reports monthly metrics

* FXCM Inc - retail customer trading volume of $324 billion in september 2016, 20% higher than august 2016

* FXCM Inc - average retail customer trading volume per day of $14.7 billion in september 2016, 26% higher than august 2016

* Institutional customer trading volume of $29 billion in september 2016, 12% higher than august 2016

* FXCM Inc - active accounts of 177,818 as of september 30, 2016, an increase of 2,061, or 1%, from august 31, 2016

* FXCM Inc - retail customer trading volume for q3 2016 was $875 billion, 4% higher than q2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.