BRIEF-FXCM reports retail customer trading volume of $324 bln in Sept 2016, 20% higher than Aug 2016

Oct 11 (Reuters) - FXCM Inc :

* FXCM reports monthly metrics

* FXCM Inc - retail customer trading volume of $324 billion in september 2016, 20% higher than august 2016

* FXCM Inc - average retail customer trading volume per day of $14.7 billion in september 2016, 26% higher than august 2016

* Institutional customer trading volume of $29 billion in september 2016, 12% higher than august 2016

* FXCM Inc - active accounts of 177,818 as of september 30, 2016, an increase of 2,061, or 1%, from august 31, 2016

* FXCM Inc - retail customer trading volume for q3 2016 was $875 billion, 4% higher than q2 2016