a year ago
BRIEF-Surgical Care Affiliates plans to refinance existing term loan facility, obtain incremental term loan
October 11, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Surgical Care Affiliates plans to refinance existing term loan facility, obtain incremental term loan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Surgical Care Affiliates Inc :

* Surgical Care Affiliates Inc announces plans to refinance existing term loan facility and obtain incremental term loan

* Surgical Care Affiliates Inc - intends to pursue a refinancing of its existing term loan facility, under which $444.4 million is currently outstanding

* Surgical Care Affiliates Inc - SCA intends to launch and close refinancing and incremental term loan transactions prior to end of October 2016

* Surgical Care Affiliates Inc - intends to replace existing loan facility with a new $444.4 million term loan facility

* Surgical care affiliates inc - intends to obtain an incremental term loan of $150 million in aggregate principal amount

* Surgical Care Affiliates - proceeds of new term loan facility are expected to be used to repay all outstanding borrowings under existing term loan facility

* Surgical Care Affiliates - proceeds from incremental term loan to be used to fund ordinary course investments in ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
