Oct 11 (Reuters) - Nova Lifestyle Inc

* Nova Lifestyle Inc signs framework agreement to supply products to a Hong Kong and Malaysian company

* Says company has received orders from FBS for October and November of 2016 to supply $2 million worth of products

* It has signed a $15 million annual product framework agreement to supply U.S. made mattresses and other products to future biz school Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: