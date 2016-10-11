BRIEF-Phillips 66 Partners to buy logistics assets for $1.3 bln
* Acquisition includes 30 phillips 66 crude, products, and NGL logistics assets
Oct 11 Nova Lifestyle Inc
* Nova Lifestyle Inc signs framework agreement to supply products to a Hong Kong and Malaysian company
* Says company has received orders from FBS for October and November of 2016 to supply $2 million worth of products
* It has signed a $15 million annual product framework agreement to supply U.S. made mattresses and other products to future biz school Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Oct 11 Bidders for Japan's Takata Corp will meet this month with the carmakers key to its survival to consider options, including a $3 billion bid, at a gathering that could determine the future of the air-bag maker, people familiar with the matter said.
* RMG Networks Holding Corp files for stock shelf offering of up to $10 million - SEC Filing