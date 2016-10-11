BRIEF-Phillips 66 Partners to buy logistics assets for $1.3 bln
* Acquisition includes 30 phillips 66 crude, products, and NGL logistics assets
Oct 11 Altria Group Inc
* Altria becomes significant shareholder in Anheuser-Busch InBev; revises 2016 full-year earnings guidance
* Altria Group Inc - expansion of its $1 billion share repurchase program to $3 billion to be completed by end of Q2 of 2018
* Altria Group Inc- revises 2016 full-year earnings per share (EPS) guidance to reflect reporting lag
* Altria Group Inc- Altria is receiving a total of approximately $5.3 billion in pre-tax cash
* Altria Group Inc - Altria revises its guidance for 2016 full-year adjusted diluted EPS from a range of $3.01 to $3.07 to a range of $2.98 to $3.04
* Altria Group Inc - Altria now owns 185.1 million restricted shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev, representing a 9.6% economic and voting interest
* Altria - expects to record total estimated pre-tax gain in its reported earnings of about $13.7 billion, or 4.55/share, all of which will be recorded in Q4
* Altria Group Inc says altria maintains its long-term financial goals of growing adjusted diluted EPS at an average annual rate of 7% to 9%
* Altria Group Inc - maintaining a target dividend payout ratio of approximately 80% of adjusted diluted EPS
* Altria Group Inc - will use equity method of accounting for its investment in Ab InBev
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Altria - timing lag from accounting method change will not affect co's cash flows or quarterly dividends per share
* Altria - timing lag from accounting method change will impact year-over-year comparability of reported and adjusted diluted EPS in short-term
TOKYO, Oct 11 Bidders for Japan's Takata Corp will meet this month with the carmakers key to its survival to consider options, including a $3 billion bid, at a gathering that could determine the future of the air-bag maker, people familiar with the matter said.
* RMG Networks Holding Corp files for stock shelf offering of up to $10 million - SEC Filing