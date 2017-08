Oct 11 (Reuters) - Melkior Resources Inc

* Melkior appoints new chief executive officer

* Says Jim Deluce appointed CEO

* Melkior Resources Inc says Jim Deluce replaces Sabino Di Paola as CEO

* Melkior Resources Inc says Di Paola, will assume his previous role of chief financial officer on October 11, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: