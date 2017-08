Oct 11 (Reuters) - Immudyne Inc

* Immudyne announces preliminary Q3 revenues

* Sees FY 2016 revenue more than $5.0 million

* Immudyne Inc - Q3 revenue was expected to be $1.29 million compared to $279,884 for Q3 of 2015, an increase of 361 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: