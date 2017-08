Oct 11 (Reuters) - United Steelworkers

* United Steelworkers - USW reaches agreement with Alcoa on effects of Alcoa/Arconic split

* United Steelworkers - master agreement between Alcoa and USW covers approximately 6,000 employees at 12 locations

* United Steelworkers says master agreement between Alcoa and USW expires May 15, 2019