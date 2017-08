Oct 11 (Reuters) - Perisson Petroleum Corp

* Perisson expands proposed private placement and engages additional market making services

* Perisson Petroleum Corp says increased size of its previously announced private placement to CDN$10 million

* Perisson Petroleum - proposed placement will consist of combination of common shares at an issue price of $0.50 per share and convertible debentures