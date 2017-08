Oct 11 (Reuters) - Virgin America Inc

* Virgin America reports september 2016 operational results

* September load factor 84.2 percent, up 6.1 points

* Virgin America Inc says Sept. Revenue passenger miles 1.01 billion, up 24.2 percent

* Virgin America Inc - Sept available seat miles 1.20 billion, up 15.1 percent