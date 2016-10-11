FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2016 / 8:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Invesco Ltd announces September Assets Under Management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Invesco Ltd

* Invesco Ltd announces September 30, 2016 Assets Under Management and extension of foreign exchange hedges

* Preliminary month-end Assets Under Management (AUM) of $820.2 billion

* Invesco Ltd - reported preliminary month-end Assets Under Management (AUM) of $820.2 billion

* On September 20(th), Invesco extended its hedge of 75 percent of GBP-based operating income for each quarter through December 31, 2017

* On Sept 20, purchased series of contracts to hedge 75 percent of EUR-based operating income for each quarter from Q4 through Q4 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

