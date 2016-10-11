BRIEF-Voxx International Q2 EPS $0.12
* Voxx international corporation reports its fiscal 2017 second quarter results
Oct 11 Invesco Ltd
* Invesco Ltd announces September 30, 2016 Assets Under Management and extension of foreign exchange hedges
* Preliminary month-end Assets Under Management (AUM) of $820.2 billion
* Invesco Ltd - reported preliminary month-end Assets Under Management (AUM) of $820.2 billion
* On September 20(th), Invesco extended its hedge of 75 percent of GBP-based operating income for each quarter through December 31, 2017
* On Sept 20, purchased series of contracts to hedge 75 percent of EUR-based operating income for each quarter from Q4 through Q4 2017
* Paramount completes $850 million financing of 1301 avenue of the Americas
* Amerco - declared a special cash dividend on its common stock of $1.00 per share