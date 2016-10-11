FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Nuvista Energy Ltd expects production for 2017 to average about 28,000 - 31,000 boe/d
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 11, 2016 / 9:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Nuvista Energy Ltd expects production for 2017 to average about 28,000 - 31,000 boe/d

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Nuvista Energy Ltd

* Nuvista Energy Ltd. Provides 5-year plan to 60,000+ boe/d, announces new gas plant agreement, accelerated growth, and $90 million bought deal equity financing

* Increasing 2016 capital guidance to a range of $200 to $215 million

* Nuvista Energy Ltd - capital spending for 2018 is anticipated to increase 10-15% over 2017 levels

* Production is expected to average approximately 28,000 - 31,000 boe/d for 2017

* Nuvista energy -entered agreement as anchor tenant with semcams ulc for firm processing of additional 120 mmcf/d of raw gas

* Nuvista energy ltd - based on preliminary 2017 capital spending plans, q4 of 2017 is targeted to average 32,500 - 35,000 boe/d in production

* Nuvista energy ltd - production levels are forecast to reach 40,000 boe/d in latter half of 2018.

* Nuvista energy ltd - has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by RBC capital markets and peters & co. Limited

* Nuvista energy ltd - underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 13.1 million common shares at a price of $6.85 per common share

* Nuvista energy ltd - net proceeds of offering will initially be used by nuvista to pay down bank indebtedness

* Nuvista energy ltd - net proceeds of offering will be redrawn to accelerate development spending in 2016-2017 wapiti montney capital program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.