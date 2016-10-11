FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Intellipharmaceutics signs an exclusive license deal with Mallinckrodt
#Market News
October 11, 2016 / 9:55 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Intellipharmaceutics signs an exclusive license deal with Mallinckrodt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Intellipharmaceutics International Inc

* Intellipharmaceutics signs an exclusive license and commercial supply agreement with mallinckrodt

* Intellipharmaceutics international inc - Intellipharmaceutics will receive a non-refundable upfront payment of US$3 million in October 2016

* Intellipharmaceutics International Inc - has agreed to manufacture and supply licensed products exclusively for mallinckrodt

* Intellipharmaceutics international inc - Mallinckrodt has agreed that Intellipharmaceutics will be its sole supplier of licensed products marketed in u.s

* Intellipharmaceutics International- agreement provides for company to have long-term profit sharing arrangement with respect to licensed products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

