BRIEF-Intellipharmaceutics signs an exclusive license deal with Mallinckrodt

* Intellipharmaceutics signs an exclusive license and commercial supply agreement with mallinckrodt

* Intellipharmaceutics international inc - Intellipharmaceutics will receive a non-refundable upfront payment of US$3 million in October 2016

* Intellipharmaceutics International Inc - has agreed to manufacture and supply licensed products exclusively for mallinckrodt

* Intellipharmaceutics international inc - Mallinckrodt has agreed that Intellipharmaceutics will be its sole supplier of licensed products marketed in u.s

* Intellipharmaceutics International- agreement provides for company to have long-term profit sharing arrangement with respect to licensed products