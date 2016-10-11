BRIEF-QMX Gold Corp says proposing name change to Quebec Soleil

Oct 11 (Reuters) - QMX Gold Corp
* Qmx gold resumes exploration activities, announces private placement and debt settlement agrement, appoints Brad Humphrey as president and ceo, and recommends name change to Quebec Soleil
* Private placement financing of up to $6.0 million, consisting of $4.5 million common in shares and $1.5 million in flow through shares
* has elected to suspend production and development efforts at Lac Herbin mine and Aurbel Gold Mill has undergone winterization
* company continues to investigate potential toll milling opportunities
* proposing name change to Quebec Soleil