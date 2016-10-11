BRIEF-Packaging Corp Of America to acquire Columbus Container Inc

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Packaging Corp Of America

* Packaging Corporation Of America announces agreement to acquire Columbus Container, Inc.

* Deal for $100 million

* Packaging Corp Of America - expects to finance transaction with available cash on hand.

* Acquisition will be accretive to earnings immediately.

* Packaging Corp Of America-definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of assets of Columbus Container, Inc in a cash-free, debt-free transaction