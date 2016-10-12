BRIEF-Sprint Corp announces private placement offering of wireless spectrum-backed notes
* Sprint Corporation announces private placement offering of wireless spectrum-backed notes
Oct 12 Intelsat SA :
* Silver Lake directors to leave Intelsat S.A. board at year end
* Intelsat SA - Egon Durban and Simon Patterson will resign from its board of directors
* Intelsat SA - upon effective date of resignations, board will have seven directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sprint Corporation announces private placement offering of wireless spectrum-backed notes
* Weyerhaeuser to explore strategic alternatives for its Uruguay timberlands and manufacturing business
* Stanley Black & Decker to acquire tools business of Newell Brands