* Weyerhaeuser to explore strategic alternatives for its Uruguay timberlands and manufacturing business
Oct 12 Sprint Corp :
* Sprint Corporation announces private placement offering of wireless spectrum-backed notes
* Sprint Corp - commenced an offer of up to $3.5 billion of wireless spectrum-backed notes
* Sprint - issuers' directly owned subsidiaries will acquire a portfolio of FCC licenses and a small number of third-party leased license agreements
* Sprint - spectrum portfolio will be leased back to Sprint communications pursuant to a long-term lease agreement
* Stanley Black & Decker to acquire tools business of Newell Brands
Oct 12 Power tools maker Stanley Black & Decker Inc said on Wednesday it would buy Newell Brands Inc's tool business for $1.95 billion in cash.