FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-QMX Gold resumes exploration activities, appoints Brad Humphrey as president and CEO
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 12, 2016 / 11:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-QMX Gold resumes exploration activities, appoints Brad Humphrey as president and CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Qmx Gold Corp

* QMX Gold resumes exploration activities, announces private placement and debt settlement agrement, Appoints Brad Humphrey as president and ceo, and recommends name change to Quebec Soleil

* Says David Rigg resigned from the board

* QMX Gold Corp says private placement financing of up to $6.0 million, consisting of $4.5 million common in shares and $1.5 million in flow through shares

* QMX Gold Corp- proceeds from private placement will be used to resume exploration activities and to settle outstanding indebtedness

* QMX Gold Corp- financing and debt settlement are expected to close on or about October 18, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.