10 months ago
BRIEF-Sherritt provides update on Moa joint venture operations following hurricane Matthew
#Market News
October 12, 2016 / 11:41 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Sherritt provides update on Moa joint venture operations following hurricane Matthew

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Sherritt International Corp :

* Sherritt provides an update on the Moa joint venture operations following hurricane Matthew

* Sherritt International - Moa joint venture mine and high pressure acid leach operations in Eastern Cuba have resumed operations with minimal damage

* Sherritt International - gradual shutdown measures were implemented ahead of hurricane and operations have subsequently resumed in a staged process

* Production was impacted by shutdown and by delayed shipments when carriers were unable to dock safely at Moa port

* Sherritt says current full year guidance range of 33,500 - 34,500 tonnes finished nickel is expected to remain intact

* "we have no reported fatalities or injuries on or off-site" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
