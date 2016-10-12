BRIEF-Antero Midstream announces increased quarterly distribution

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Antero Midstream Partners Lp :

* Antero Midstream announces increased quarterly distribution and third quarter earnings release date and conference call

* Antero Midstream Partners LP - general partner of partnership, declared a cash distribution of $0.265 per unit for Q3 of 2016

* Distribution represents a 29% increase compared to prior year quarter and a 6% increase sequentially

* Antero Midstream Partners LP says distribution represents a 29% increase compared to prior year quarter and a 6% increase sequentially