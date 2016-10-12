FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Great Panther Silver qtrly metal production decreased 12%
October 12, 2016 / 1:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Great Panther Silver qtrly metal production decreased 12%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Great Panther Silver Ltd :

* Great panther silver reports third quarter 2016 production results

* Qtrly consolidated metal production decreased 12% to 953,632 silver equivalent ounces

* Great Panther Silver Ltd qtrly silver production decreased 13% to 510,491 silver ounces

* Qtrly gold production decreased 11% to 5,423 gold ounces

* Great Panther Silver Ltd - expect to meet production guidance for 2016

* Great Panther Silver Ltd - company continues to expect to achieve its guidance of 4.0 - 4.2 million ag eq oz for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
