BRIEF-Great Panther Silver qtrly metal production decreased 12%

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Great Panther Silver Ltd :

* Great panther silver reports third quarter 2016 production results

* Qtrly consolidated metal production decreased 12% to 953,632 silver equivalent ounces

* Great Panther Silver Ltd qtrly silver production decreased 13% to 510,491 silver ounces

* Qtrly gold production decreased 11% to 5,423 gold ounces

* Great Panther Silver Ltd - expect to meet production guidance for 2016

* Great Panther Silver Ltd - company continues to expect to achieve its guidance of 4.0 - 4.2 million ag eq oz for 2016