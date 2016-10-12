BRIEF-Platinum Group Metals Ltd. announces increase to Sprott Credit Facility

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Platinum Group Metals Ltd

* Platinum Group Metals Ltd. announces increase to Sprott Credit Facility

* Says Sprott Resource lending partnership lenders have provided a US $5.0 million second advance to company

* Platinum Group Metals Ltd - second advance may be repaid in six equal, monthly instalments commencing on July 31, 2017

* Platinum Group Metals - original $40.0 million credit agreement entered into by co and Sprott has been amended,restated to reflect increase to $45.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: