Extraction Oil & Gas jumps about 20 pct in debut
Oct 12 Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc - the first producer to launch a U.S. IPO this year - rose as much as 19.7 percent in their market debut as crude prices held above $50 per barrel.
Oct 12 Platinum Group Metals Ltd
* Platinum Group Metals Ltd. announces increase to Sprott Credit Facility
* Says Sprott Resource lending partnership lenders have provided a US $5.0 million second advance to company
* Platinum Group Metals Ltd - second advance may be repaid in six equal, monthly instalments commencing on July 31, 2017
* Platinum Group Metals - original $40.0 million credit agreement entered into by co and Sprott has been amended,restated to reflect increase to $45.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 12 Tesla Motors Inc and SolarCity Corp said Wednesday in a U.S. securities filing that a vote to merge the two California-based companies will take place on Nov. 17.
NEW YORK, Oct 12 Pacific Investment Management Co, which oversees more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management, took part in Tuesday's $1.5 billion Deutsche Bank AG bond offering as well as Friday's $3 billion bond deal, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.