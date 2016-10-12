BRIEF-Adaptimmune says provides update on clinical study

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc

* Adaptimmune provides update on clinical study evaluating its spear t-cell therapy targeting ny-eso-1 in ovarian cancer

* Says amended protocol using its ny-eso spear t-cell therapy in ovarian cancer patients now actively recruiting

* Says the multi-center study is intended to enroll up to 10 additional patients under revised protocol

* Says no objective clinical responses reported in ovarian cancer patients who received t-cell therapy in trial's initial iteration

* Says trial to enroll patients under revised protocol including pre-conditioning regimen that includes fludarabine, cyclophosphamide