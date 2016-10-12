FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Humana raises FY 2016 EPS guidance to about $9.50 on adj basis
October 12, 2016 / 2:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Humana raises FY 2016 EPS guidance to about $9.50 on adj basis

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Humana Inc

* Humana Comments On Medicare Star Quality Ratings And Raises 2016 Financial Guidance

* Sees FY 2016 Gaap Earnings Per Share About $8.80

* Humana Inc - Full-Year 2016 Earnings Per Share Guidance Raised To Approximately $8.80 On A GAAP Basis, Approximately $9.50 On An Adjusted Basis

* Humana Inc - 3Q16 Earnings Per Share Guidance Raised To Approximately $3.07 On A GAAP Basis, Approximately $3.15 On An Adjusted Basis

* Humana Inc - Expects To Take Certain Measures To Mitigate Potential Negative Impact On 2018 Star Bonus Revenues

* Fy2016 Earnings Per Share View $9.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 Earnings Per Share View $2.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Humana Inc - Most Recent Star Ratings Not Anticipated To Materially Impact Medicare Membership Growth For 2017

* Humana Inc - Believes That Its Star Ratings For 2018 Bonus Year Do Not Accurately Reflect Company's Actual Performance Under Applicable Star Measures

* Humana Inc - Intends To File For Reconsideration Of Certain Star Ratings Under Appropriate Administrative Process

* Humana-Decline In Membership Due To Impact Of Lower Scores For Certain Stars Measures As A Result Of Recently-Closed Comprehensive Program Audit By CMS

* Humana Inc - Expects Impact Of CMS' Comprehensive Program Audit On Company's Star Ratings To Be Limited To 2018 Bonus Year

* Expects To Evaluate Its Contract Structures For Rationalization To Mitigate Negative Impact On Star Bonus Revenues For 2018

* Humana-Updated Star Quality Ratings For 2018 Plan Year Published By CMS Show Percentage Of Co's July 31, 2016 Membership In 4-Star Plans Or Higher Fell To 37 Percent From 78 Percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

