BRIEF-Georgia Power restores power to over 308,000 customers impacted by Hurricane Matthew
* Has restored power to more than 308,000 customers impacted by Hurricane Matthew Source text for Eikon:
Oct 12 Boeing Co :
* Boeing, China Southern Airlines finalize order for 12 787-9 Dreamliners
* Order valued at $3.2 billion at current list prices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has restored power to more than 308,000 customers impacted by Hurricane Matthew Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 ChargePoint Inc, the world's largest electric vehicle charging network, has asked a U.S. judge to order changes to Volkswagen AG's $2 billion agreement with the Justice Department to boost zero emission vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure.
* Sir Corp Announces closure of Far Niente, Four And Petit Four