10 months ago
October 12, 2016 / 8:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Oxford Immunotec acquires Immunetics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Oxford Immunotec Global Plc

* Oxford Immunotec acquires Immunetics Inc

* Total consideration is comprised of $6 million in cash

* Oxford Immunotec Global PLC - continue to expect to report full year 2016 revenue of between $82.5 and $84.5 million

* Oxford Immunotec Global PLC - expect acquisition of Immunetics to contribute approximately $0.5 million in revenues in Q4 of 2016

* Oxford Immunotec - deal consideration comprised of up to additional $6 million in cash payable on achievement of certain revenue thresholds,milestones

* FY2016 revenue view $83.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

