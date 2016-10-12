FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Exfo Q4 EPS $0.04
#Market News
October 12, 2016 / 8:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Exfo Q4 EPS $0.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Exfo Inc

* Exfo reports fourth-quarter and fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.04

* Q4 sales $62.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $59.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q1 2017 sales $59 million to $64 million

* Exfo inc- ifrs net results are expected to range between a loss of us$0.01 per share and earnings of us$0.03 per share for q1 2017

* Qtrly bookings totaled us$62.4 million versus us$54.9 million

* Exfo inc - "will increase adjusted ebitda faster than revenue to achieve at least us$26 million in 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
