BRIEF-Exfo Q4 EPS $0.04

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Exfo Inc

* Exfo reports fourth-quarter and fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.04

* Q4 sales $62.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $59.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q1 2017 sales $59 million to $64 million

* Exfo inc- ifrs net results are expected to range between a loss of us$0.01 per share and earnings of us$0.03 per share for q1 2017

* Qtrly bookings totaled us$62.4 million versus us$54.9 million

* Exfo inc - "will increase adjusted ebitda faster than revenue to achieve at least us$26 million in 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: