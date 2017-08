Oct 12 (Reuters) - Saratoga Investment Corp

* Saratoga Investment Corp announces fiscal second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.92

* For quarter ended August 31, 2016, Saratoga Investment's Assets Under Management ("AUM") was $272.8 million, an increase of 3.2 percent

* Increases quarterly dividend to $0.44 from $0.43 per share