Oct 12 (Reuters) - Almaden Minerals Ltd

* Almaden drills further new high grade mineralisation within and outside amended PEA pit, hits 14.40 meters of 3.57 g/t gold, 146.9 g/t silver and 0.50 meters of 0.75 g/t gold and 1335.0 g/t silver respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: