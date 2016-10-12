BRIEF-Frontier Communications enters into credit agreement
* Frontier Communications Corp - on October 12, 2016, entered into a credit agreement for a $315 million senior secured term loan facility - SEC filing
Oct 12 Home Federal Bancorp Inc Of Louisiana
* Home federal bancorp, inc. Of louisiana announces approval of stock repurchase program and declaration of quarterly cash dividend
* Home federal bancorp inc of louisiana - new repurchase program provides for repurchase of up to 97,000 shares, or about 5.0% of outstanding common stock
* Alliant Energy reaches agreement with customer groups on proposed wind project
Oct 12 Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) said on Wednesday it returned the McDonald Island natural gas storage facility in San Joaquin County, California, to service on Aug. 5 after shutting the field in June due to small methane leaks at some wells.