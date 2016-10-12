FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Imperial reports third quarter 2016 production results
#Market News
October 12, 2016 / 11:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Imperial reports third quarter 2016 production results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Imperial Metals Corp

* Imperial reports third quarter 2016 production results

* Says target for 2016 production at mount polley remains at 27-29 million pounds copper and 48-52 thousand ounces gold

* Says reports that in q3 of 2016, red chris mine produced 18.71 million pounds copper and 9,655 ounces gold

* Imperial metals-base precious metals production for 2016 from red chris mine have been revised to 85-90 million pounds copper and 45-50 thousand ounces gold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
