Oct 12 Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd :

* Advantage provides q3 2016 operational update

* Says q3 2016 production increased 44% to 215 mmcfe/d (35,760 boe/d)

* Liquids production increased to an average 1,200 bbls/d in q4 and expected to remain flat to slightly lower in q4

* Advantage oil & gas ltd - management estimates this new 5-16 eight well pad alone will be sufficient to offset declines until end of q2 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: