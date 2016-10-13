PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 13
Oct 13 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 12 Transgenomic Inc :
* Transgenomic and precipio diagnostics announce planned merger
* Says has filed to complete a reverse stock split of between one-for-ten and one-for-thirty before merger closes
* Anticipated that original precipio security holders will receive between 62% and 80% of outstanding shares of combined co
* Says company's outstanding debt is expected to convert into common and preferred shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Oct 13 Tim Sloan will not have much time to prepare his pitch for Wall Street.
TOKYO, Oct 13 Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd is likely to delay its planned acquisition of Showa Shell Sekiyu due to fierce opposition from the Idemitsu founding family, people familiar with the matter said.