Oct 13 Flex Pharma Inc

* Provides FLX-787 nocturnal leg cramp regulatory and clinical update

* Efficacy signals seen in subanalyses of exploratory human studies of FLX-787

* Parallel design phase 2 trial planned for first half 2017 based upon FDA pre-IND responses

* Parallel design phase 2 study in nlc to be initiated in first half of 2017