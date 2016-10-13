BRIEF-Capstone Mining Q3 total copper production totalled 32,000 tonnes versus 28,100 tonnes in Q2
* Capstone Mining Corp - Capstone's 2016 production guidance for 108,000 tonnes of copper remains unchanged
Oct 13 Flex Pharma Inc
* Provides FLX-787 nocturnal leg cramp regulatory and clinical update
* Efficacy signals seen in subanalyses of exploratory human studies of FLX-787
* Parallel design phase 2 trial planned for first half 2017 based upon FDA pre-IND responses
* Says company is planning a parallel design phase 2 study in nlc to be initiated in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Air Lease Corporation announces lease placement of six new Boeing 737 Max 8 Aircraft and the option to lease five additional 737 Max 8s with lot polish airlines
* Insys Therapeutics reports preliminary estimated revenues from subsys for the third quarter 2016