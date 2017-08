Oct 13 (Reuters) - Capstone Mining Corp :

* Capstone Mining 2016 third quarter production results

* Capstone Mining Corp - Capstone's 2016 production guidance for 108,000 tonnes of copper remains unchanged

* Capstone Mining Corp qtrly total copper production totalled 32,000 tonnes versus 28,100 tonnes in Q2

* Capstone Mining Corp - at Minto,underground mining continued through Q3 and is planned to extend to mid-2017