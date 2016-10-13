FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Lindsay Q4 earnings per share $0.73
October 13, 2016 / 11:00 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Lindsay Q4 earnings per share $0.73

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Lindsay Corp :

* Lindsay corporation reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.73

* Q4 revenue $132.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $113.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lindsay corp - backlog of unshipped orders at august 31, 2016 was $50.7 million compared with $48.0 million at august 31, 2015

* Lindsay Corp - "estimated record production for both corn and soybeans from fall harvest in u.s. Will continue downward pressure on commodity prices"

* Lindsay Corp - "not expecting any meaningful improvement in overall irrigation market in fiscal 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

