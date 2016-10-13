BRIEF-Lindsay Q4 earnings per share $0.73

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Lindsay Corp :
* Lindsay corporation reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 revenue $132.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $113.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lindsay corp - backlog of unshipped orders at august 31, 2016 was $50.7 million compared with $48.0 million at august 31, 2015
* Lindsay Corp - "estimated record production for both corn and soybeans from fall harvest in u.s. Will continue downward pressure on commodity prices"
* Lindsay Corp - "not expecting any meaningful improvement in overall irrigation market in fiscal 2017"