BRIEF-Winnebago Industries Q4 net income was $13.1 mln, or $0.49 per diluted share

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Winnebago Industries Inc :

* Winnebago Industries announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results

* Winnebago Industries Inc - fiscal 2016 fourth quarter net income was $13.1 million, or $0.49 per diluted share

* Winnebago Industries Inc - revenues for the fiscal 2016 fourth quarter ended August 27, 2016, were $263.3 million, an increase of 4.9%

* Board of directors approves quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share

* Winnebago Industries - on a year over year basis the towable business experienced substantial increases in retail registrations which were up over 35%