Oct 13 (Reuters) - Clubcorp Holdings Inc :

* Clubcorp reports tenth consecutive quarter of growth, narrows full year outlook, and initiates strategy to reduce leverage

* Q3 revenue $259.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $264.5 million

* Q3 same store sales rose 0.5 percent

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion

* Says narrows FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA to range of $245 million to $249 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02