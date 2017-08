Oct 13 (Reuters) - Aptose Biosciences Inc :

* Aptose provides update on FDA clinical hold of APTO-253

* Aptose biosciences-FDA response focused exclusively on request to provide with complete CMC information on final GMP drug substance and drug product intended for clinic

* Generation of additional data requested by FDA is underway, and once available data will be submitted for FDA review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: