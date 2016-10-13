BRIEF-Premium brands to acquire Ontario based Belmont Meat

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Premium Brands Holdings Corp :

* Premium Brands Holdings Corporation announces the acquisition of Ontario based Belmont Meat Products Limited

* Deal for $50.0 million

* Says deal consists of $49.2 million in cash and $0.8 million in common shares of Premium Brands

* Premium Brands Holdings Corp- transaction will be funded through Premium Brands' existing bank facilities

* Premium Brands Holdings Corp- transaction will be funded through Premium Brands' existing bank facilities

* Premium Brands Holdings Corp- deal to be immediately accretive to its earnings per share and free cash flow per share