BRIEF-Premium brands to acquire Ontario based Belmont Meat

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Premium Brands Holdings Corp :
* Premium Brands Holdings Corporation announces the acquisition of Ontario based Belmont Meat Products Limited
* Deal for $50.0 million
* Says deal consists of $49.2 million in cash and $0.8 million in common shares of Premium Brands
* Premium Brands Holdings Corp- transaction will be funded through Premium Brands' existing bank facilities
* Premium Brands Holdings Corp- transaction will be funded through Premium Brands' existing bank facilities
* Premium Brands Holdings Corp- deal to be immediately accretive to its earnings per share and free cash flow per share