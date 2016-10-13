FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
#Market News
October 13, 2016 / 11:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Nighthawk plans to complete a $10.1 million non-brokered private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Nighthawk Gold Corp :

* Press release - Nighthawk announces strategic investment by kinross gold

* Intends to complete a $10.1 million non-brokered private placement , including a strategic investment by Kinross Gold Corp

* Nighthawk gold corp - offering will consist of up to 6.2 million common shares at a price of $0.50 per common share

* Nighthawk gold - following completion of offering, Kinross will hold about 9.5 pct of Nighthawk's issued and outstanding common shares on undiluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

