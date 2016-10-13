BRIEF-Horizon Pharma announces proposed private offering of senior notes

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Horizon Pharma Plc

* Horizon Pharma Plc announces proposed private offering of senior notes and intention to borrow incremental term loans under its existing senior secured credit facility

* Horizon Pharma subsidiaries to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024

* Horizon Pharma units to borrow $375 million aggregate principal amount of incremental term loans under Horizon's existing senior secured credit facility

* Horizon Pharma expects to use net proceeds from offering and incremental term loans to fund a portion of Horizon's planned acquisition of Raptor Pharma